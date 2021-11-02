Tonight Is Cacena Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021

Tonight is Cacnea Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Grass-type Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this final Spotlight Hour, which kicks off Pokémon GO's November 2021 content.

This is, in my opinion, a completely skippable Spotlight Hour. Not only is Cacnea not Shiny-capable in Pokémon GO, but the bonus isn't actually useful. If you, for some reason, want to work on powering up your Cacturne, it would make sense to get out there and play tonight's Spotlight Hour, as the bonus is double catch Candy. Personally, I think the better move is to complete Field Research tasks before Spotlight Hour and run from all of your encounters. Then, when Cacnea Spotlight Hour begins, go back into your stored Field Research encounters and catch everything that you previously ran from. That way, you can at least diversify the Candy that you're doubling.

Cacnea Spotlight Hour kicks off Pokémon GO's November 2021 offerings, which will largely focus on the Sinnoh starters in honor of the release of the Generation Four remake games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The rest of the month's Spotlight Hours include the following:

November 9: Chinchou | 2× Transfer Candy

November 16: Turtwig | 2× Catch Stardust

November 23: Chimchar | 2× Catch XP

November 30: Piplup | 2× Catch Candy

All of the rest of the month's Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO offer species that can be encountered as Shinies, which are all paired with better bonuses. Even when double catch Candy comes back around with Piplup, you'll find that Empoleon is a much more useful fighter in GO Battle League, making that bonus work better with that specific night than tonight's pairing. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon GO news!