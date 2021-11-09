Tonight Is Chinchou Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021

Tonight is Chinchou Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Water/Electric-type Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this final Spotlight Hour, which is the last of Pokémon GO's November 2021 standard Spotlights before they begin a series of Sinnoh Starter-themed Spotlights.

First up, yes! Chinchou can be Shiny. Those who played the recent Safari Zone Liverpool make-up were treated to a guaranteed Shiny Chinchou in that event's Special Research. If you missed out, now is your chance to Shiny hunt for this Pokémon. Shiny Cbinchou has bright green bulbs hanging from its antennae instead of yellow.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour Bonus is double transfer Candy. Normally, this is a bonus that I highly encourage Pokémon GO trainers to take advantage of… but tonight, I advise against it. There is a much better opportunity coming up. On Sunday, November 21, Shinx Community Day will offer triple transfer Candy as well as four times the chance of earning Candy XL from transferring. This is by far the better option so just focus on Chinchou for tonight.

The rest of the month's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours include the following:

November 16: Turtwig | 2× Catch Stardust

November 23: Chimchar | 2× Catch XP

November 30: Piplup | 2× Catch Candy

As you will likely have noticed above, all of the rest of the month's Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO are the Sinnoh Starters. This is because we have an upcoming event happening in-game as a tie-in to the release of the main series game remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. While not much is known yet about the event, Niantic announced on the official blog that it will last from Tuesday, November 16, 2021, to Sunday, November 21, 2021. Stay tuned for more info as Bleeding Cool reports on this upcoming content.