Tonight Is Magikarp Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022

Tonight is Magikarp Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, May 17th, Magikarp will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the third Spotlight Hour of May 2022 in Pokémon GO so stay tuned to see what else will be available this month. Let's get into the details of tonight's event.

Tonight may be one of the more popular Spotlight Hours. While many players have gotten an abundance of chances to hunt Magikarp due to its prevalence in events as well as its feature as a Community Day Pokémon, keep in mind that these events are also helpful for both casual and new Trainers. Due to the huge number of Magikarp Candies needed to evolve Magikarp to Gyarados, this would be a terrific event for newer Trainers to take advantage of.

However, even if you're all good on Magikarp, tonight's bonus is one you should utilize. During Spotlight Hour, we will get double XP for evolving Pokémon. The best way to take advantage of this bonus is to mass evolve your common spawns that you've yet to transfer after putting on two Lucky Eggs to last the duration of Spotlight Hour. Remember too, even if you have hit Level 50, XP was thought to be unimportant for years until Niantic made it prominent again. Personally? Now that it's clear the Level Caps aren't permanent, I'm going to keep grinding.

Here's what you can expect in upcoming Spotlight Hours this May 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, May 24th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Seel with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, May 31st from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pikipek with double XP for catching Pokémon.