Tonight Is Murkrow Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021

Tonight is Murkrow Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Dark/Flying-type Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this final Spotlight Hour happening during the official Halloween 2021 Event Part Two.

Now, Murkrow is plentiful in the wild in Pokémon GO so this is likely not going to be a super exciting Spotlight Hour for some players. However, Murkrow can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form, and what a Shiny it is! The Shiny Murkrow is a vibrant, Halloweeny purple which definitely makes it rank up there among my favorites. If you have yet to catch your Shiny Murkrow (and one to evolve up to a Shiny Honchkrow as well!), then tonight is your night.

However, if you're good on Murkrow, tonight is also a great night to take advantage of the Spotlight Hour bonus in Pokémon GO. The bonus tonight is double evolution XP which is one of those pesky bonuses that cannot be taken advantage of while catching. Once your sort your priorities and choose between "Hunt Murkrow" and "farm XP," you'll be all set. If you choose to focus on grinding out XP, just be sure to throw on a Lucky Egg before you begin mass evolving. That will be a major, major help to increase the amount of XP you can earn. If you plan on doing this for the entire hour, you will need two Lucky Eggs to fill that time.

Murkrow Spotlight Hour does indeed close out Pokémon GO's October 2021 offerings, but we already know what the Spotlights of November will be. Here's the breakdown:

November 2: Cacnea | 2× Catch Candy

November 9: Chinchou | 2× Transfer Candy

November 16: Turtwig | 2× Catch Stardust

November 23: Chimchar | 2× Catch XP

November 30: Piplup | 2× Catch Candy