Tonight Is Regirock Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2023

Tonight is Regirock Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and Trainers will be able to battle in Tier Five raids against this Legendary Titan of Hoenn.

Published
by
|
Comments

Tonight is Regirock Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that the Rock-type Titan of Hoenn has taken the place of Tapu Lele just in time for tonight's event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, February 15th, Regirock kicks off a week-long stay by taking over most gyms with Tier Five raids. Regirock has had its Shiny form unlocked for quite a while, so those looking to capture their own sort of delicious-looking Shiny Regirock in Pokémon GO (What?! He looks like a big hunk of chocolate when Shiny) will have a chance to do exactly that tonight.

Regirock in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Regirock in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

We are winding down with Pokémon GO events in February 2020, with only a few new features and events left to come… but one of them is among the biggest events of the year. Let's take a look at what's coming next.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this February 2023:

  • February 15th – February 22nd: Regirock with the special move Earthquake
  • February 22nd – March 1st: Rayquaza with the special move Breaking Swipe
    • February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: All four Formes of Deoxys in Tier Five Raids

The remainingRaid Hours for the month of February 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

  • February 22nd, 2023: Rayquaza, can be Shiny

Here are the remaining Megas that will appear in Mega Raids in this February 2023:

  • February 15th – February 22nd: Mega Pidgeot
  • February 22nd – March 1st: Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Legendary Mega Raids
    • February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in new Primal Raids

Here are the remaining events coming to the game in February 2023:

  • February 18th – February 19th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event)
  • February 22nd – February 24th, 2023: Primal Rumblings Event
  • February 25th – February 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global (Remote Event)
  • February 28th, 2023: Slakoth Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.