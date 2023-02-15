Tonight Is Regirock Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2023 Tonight is Regirock Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and Trainers will be able to battle in Tier Five raids against this Legendary Titan of Hoenn.

Tonight is Regirock Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that the Rock-type Titan of Hoenn has taken the place of Tapu Lele just in time for tonight's event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, February 15th, Regirock kicks off a week-long stay by taking over most gyms with Tier Five raids. Regirock has had its Shiny form unlocked for quite a while, so those looking to capture their own sort of delicious-looking Shiny Regirock in Pokémon GO (What?! He looks like a big hunk of chocolate when Shiny) will have a chance to do exactly that tonight.

We are winding down with Pokémon GO events in February 2020, with only a few new features and events left to come… but one of them is among the biggest events of the year. Let's take a look at what's coming next.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this February 2023:

February 15th – February 22nd: Regirock with the special move Earthquake

Regirock with the special move Earthquake February 22nd – March 1st: Rayquaza with the special move Breaking Swipe February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: All four Formes of Deoxys in Tier Five Raids

Rayquaza with the special move Breaking Swipe

The remainingRaid Hours for the month of February 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

February 22nd, 2023: Rayquaza, can be Shiny

Here are the remaining Megas that will appear in Mega Raids in this February 2023:

February 15th – February 22nd: Mega Pidgeot

Mega Pidgeot February 22nd – March 1st: Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Legendary Mega Raids February 25th – February 26th, 10 AM – 6 PM only for Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn: Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in new Primal Raids

Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Legendary Mega Raids

Here are the remaining events coming to the game in February 2023:

February 18th – February 19th, 2023 : Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event)

: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event) February 22nd – February 24th, 2023 : Primal Rumblings Event

: Primal Rumblings Event February 25th – February 26th, 2023 : Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global (Remote Event)

: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global (Remote Event) February 28th, 2023: Slakoth Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching