Tonight Is Shiny Drowzee Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Drowzee Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Here are our tips on hunting this Pokémon and taking advantage of the bonus.

Tonight, from 6 PM through 7 PM, Drowzee will flood your screen in Pokémon GO. Shiny Drowzee will be available but it is a full odds Pokémon, meaning that according to Silph researchers it has a Shiny rate of approximately one in 500. While you can't increase those odds, you can increase the amount of Drowzee you encounter by:

Picking good locations: Your best bet when Shiny hunting during Spotlight Hour is to play in areas dense with PokéStops if you're on foot. Throw on an Incense, Lure up the Stops, and get to catching. If you're driving, head to shopping centers, park, catching everything in sight, and then drive to a new location.

Another major tip we have is to use the Quick Catch method, which you can learn about here in this detailed guide. This essentially creates a way to skip the catch animation, allowing you to spend more time catching and less waiting.

Now, the weekly Spotlight Hour bonus is a major one this week. It's double evolution XP. This is unfortunately not a bonus that can be taken advantage of while catching, so you will have to pick between focusing mainly on catching, focusing mainly on evolving Pokémon to take advantage of the XP bonus, or going back and forth between these two.

Personally, I'm working on getting to Level 50, so I'm going to throw on two Lucky Eggs to spend the hour mass evolving. If you already have a Shiny Drowzee or aren't interested in hunting for one, I'd suggest the same. The amount of XP this bonus allows for make it a worthy hour of evolving.

According to the official Pokémon GO blog, the next Spotlight Hours are:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021: Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, March 23, 2021: Surskit will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Slugma will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.