Tonight Is Shiny Lake Trio Raid Hour #1 of 3 In Pokémon GO

The Lake Trio Raid Hour is tonight in Pokémon GO. In their respective regions of the world, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be appearing in Legendary Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. Due to the time difference, some of these hours are happening very early in the morning or late at night for players out-of-region, so those coordinating with international players may have a full day of raiding on their hands. Here are some tips to maximize on Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Go in with prepared teams: You don't want to use the recommended Pokémon that Niantic will offer. That'll lead to a bunch of Metagross, which isn't even in the top 20 counters. You want to prioritize attack over defense for raids in order to take Legendary bosses down most efficiently in Pokémon GO. As an overall tip, Ghost-types and Dark-types are best to use against the Lake Trio. Some of the top overall counters are Mega Gengar, Chandelure, Origin Forme Giratina, Mewtwo with Shadow Ball, Tyranitar, Yveltal, and more.

Mega Evolve Gengar: There may be no better time to do it than now. It'll last for hours, covering a few different time zones, and will boost Ghost-type attackers. Put that Mega Energy to use.

Raid internationally out of your own region: Follow Bleeding Cool's Lake Trio tag in order to catch our guide to finding friends to invite you to international Lake Trio raids so that you can successfully Shiny hunt Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie.

Lucky Eggs: If you are going to be accepting floods of friend requests, that means that raiding with these new buddies will level up your friendship. Doing this consistently can yield decent XP. Be sure to chuck on a couple of Lucky Eggs during your most active stretches of time doing this today.