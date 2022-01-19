Tonight Is Shock Drive Genesect Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Shock Drive Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Tonight, from 6 PM – 7 PM, Tier Five raids will be popping at most Gyms in the game with all of them featuring the Mythical Genesect with a Shock Drive that allows it to use an Electric-type variant of its Technoblast move when caught. Here are a couple of tips to optimize your gameplay during this Raid Hour which you may find not be one of the more popular ones.

Post your Friend code on social media: Non-Shiny capable Raid Hours may be hard to play solo these days. If you're having trouble finding real-life friends to play Pokémon GO with, there is a better way than just popping in gym after gym hoping to find a raid that people are using. Instead, head over to Twitter and post your friend code with the hashtags #PokemonGO #PokemonGORaids and #PokemonGOFriends. The invites will come in and you can then also send those new friends raid invites from Gyms on your screen. A good bet is to sort your friends by Online and send to the currently active players. Note, too, that two expert trainers will be able to take down Genesect as a duo, so don't feel bad if you can't get a full lobby. This is an easier Pokémon to take down than most as long as you use Fire-types, to which Genesect has a double weakness.

Coordinate with Friends: Now, if you do have access to a raid chat or a friend group that plays Pokémon GO, that can be a major plus. Coordinating with your Friends before raiding and sending invites to active players will go a long way. Having this personal connection can also help make sure that people are as aware as you are now about how many it takes to defeat Genesect. It can be irritating to have a highly capable group of four trainers only to see them bail on you at the ten-second countdown, so be sure to let your friends know that you can do this raid with two hardcore players with three players being the preferred minimum.