Tonight Is Skitty Spotlight Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Details & Bonus

Tonight is Skitty Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This is the second time that this species has been featured, as it was originally the focus of a Spotlight Hour last September as well. This is, to my memory, the second species to get a repeat Spotlight Hour, with the first being Spoink from earlier this month. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this adorable Normal-type Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

First up, yes, Skitty is available to encounter in its Shiny form. The Shiny Skitty is a subtle difference, with more of a salmon/blood orange color palette rather than the pink.

In order to increase the number of Skitty encounters you are able to grind in Pokémon GO during Spotlight Hour, I would recommend employing the Quick Catch Method. You can learn about that method here.

Tonight's bonus isn't super appealing. It's double catch Candy, so it'll be a great chance to farm Skitty Candy to mass evolve this Pokémon so that you can take advantage of a future Spotlight Hour's double evolution XP bonus. Outside of that, there is no real reason to get too excited about double catch Candy when most of the spawns will be Skitty. Don't get me wrong, I do love this Pokémon. Skitty is a top-tenner for me. Still, though, there's no reason to grind Candy for it, so it may be smart to spend some time raiding the Lake Trio during this extra Candy period.

Next week's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour is Alolan Meowth with double transfer Candy. Alolan Meowth has a highly increased Shiny rate, so it's likely that we'll see a lot of sparkly, purple cats next week.