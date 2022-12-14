Tonight Is Terrakion Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022
Goodbye, Terrakion! The second of the three Legendary Swords of Justice is on its way out of Pokémon GO but first, it will be the star of tonight's Raid Hour. Tonight, Wednesday, December 14th is Terrakion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO where, from 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Eggs that will hatch into the Rock/Fighting-type Terrakion. During this Raid Hour, Terrakion caught will come with the Fighting-type Legacy move Sacred Sword. This move makes Terrakion the top overall Fighting-type species in Pokémon GO, so be sure to grind the hour out before Cobalion takes Terrakion's place as the Raid Boss tomorrow.
- Build a team of counters to take on Terrakion in raids:
- Top overall counters:
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic
- Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that still will serve you well:
- Lunala: Confusion, Psychic
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- How big should your raid group be?: Terrakion can be defeated with two to three trainers. A duo is possible with maxed counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2022:
- December 15th – December 23rd, 2022: Cobalion
- December 23rd – January 1st, 2023: Kyurem
The Raid Hours for the month of December in Pokémon GO are:
- December 21st, 2022: Cobalion
- December 38th, 2022: Kyurem