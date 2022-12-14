Tonight Is Terrakion Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022

Goodbye, Terrakion! The second of the three Legendary Swords of Justice is on its way out of Pokémon GO but first, it will be the star of tonight's Raid Hour. Tonight, Wednesday, December 14th is Terrakion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO where, from 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Eggs that will hatch into the Rock/Fighting-type Terrakion. During this Raid Hour, Terrakion caught will come with the Fighting-type Legacy move Sacred Sword. This move makes Terrakion the top overall Fighting-type species in Pokémon GO, so be sure to grind the hour out before Cobalion takes Terrakion's place as the Raid Boss tomorrow.

Build a team of counters to take on Terrakion in raids : Top overall counters: Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that still will serve you well: Lunala: Confusion, Psychic Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

: How big should your raid group be?: Terrakion can be defeated with two to three trainers. A duo is possible with maxed counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2022:

December 15th – December 23rd, 2022: Cobalion

Cobalion December 23rd – January 1st, 2023: Kyurem

The Raid Hours for the month of December in Pokémon GO are:

December 21st, 2022: Cobalion

Cobalion December 38th, 2022: Kyurem