Top 10 Best Pokémon TCG Products Of 2021 Part One: 10 – 6

As 2021 comes to a close, let's look back on the Pokémon TCG's landmark 25th anniversary year. In this series, I will count down the Top 10 Pokémon TCG products of this incredible year. Before we get going, though, I'd love to see your picks in the comments below. All products, with the exception of booster boxes, qualify. Let's get into it.

10 – Galarian Rapidash V Box

In a year with such unique products, it may surprise some that a standard Pokémon-V box makes the Top 10. However, I think that the Pokémon TCG took this simple style of product to the next level in many ways. Galarian Rapidash V is a terrific promo with coloring that works well with the foil to create a stunning glow effect, but that's not all. The box itself is textured with a glitter effect that, thank Arceus above, doesn't transfer to your hands.

9 – Pokémon V-UNION Mewtwo, Greninja, and Zacian Special Collections

Certain things can make or break products: the strength of the promo, bonus items, and certainly pack selection. 2021 saw most Pokémon TCG products move away from including Sun & Moon-era packs, though, so the pack selection qualifier was fairly even among 2021's line-up. These V-UNION Special Collections take the number nine slot by introducing this somewhat complicated new style of card in a way that worked a lot better than just throwing it into packs. These boxes displayed the card as both the standard-sized connecting card and the jumbo style that shows the single image.

8 – Shining Fates Shiny Crobat VMAX & Shiny Dragapult VMAX Premium Collections

These products were scalped to absolute oblivion, but I can't hold that against them. Perhaps the most aesthetically beautiful offering of the year, the Shining Fates Premium Collections were the first boxes that made me ever entertain keeping a sealed collection. Did I do it? No, I can't not crack any pack I see. But the simplicity of the boxes, the colorways, and the sparkling texture of the jumbo Shiny VMAXes made these absolute stunners.

7 – Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection

Number seven!? I'm sure many Pokémon TCG collectors expected this to be the number one product. It's the most expensive release of the year and also one of the most scalped. It is certainly worth its MSRP with a whopping seventeen packs of Celebrations, the 25th Anniversary set, as well as bonus packs of other Sword & Shield era sets. It gets two promo cards featuring a never-before-seen style of texture-free Gold Cards featuring Pikachu and a Poké Ball and metal versions of Charizard and Pikachu from Base Set. The metal cards are of extremely high quality and the sheer number of packs makes this almost as fun as opening a booster box. The only thing that holds this back from making the Top 5 is that the promo cards of Pikachu and Poké Ball are odd and would have been much better if they'd been done in the standard, textured style of Gold Secret Rares.

6 – Shining Fates Shiny Boltund, Shiny Eldegoss, Shiny Cramorant Tin

Simply put, the tins feature solid promo cards and are the most accessible way to buy Shining Fates packs with no frills. Just like with the Hidden Fates tins, these are perfect buys for a collector looking for a hit without having to break the bank.