Top Eleven Celebrates Its 13th Anniversary With An Event

Zynga revealed this morning that their football mobile game Top Eleven would be celebrating its 13th Anniversary with a few things to do. Along with developer Nordeus, the company will unleash a number of in-game events and activities that you can take part in starting today and running all the way through May 20th. All of which is being done to celebrate the franchise, reflecting on where it has been and where it's headed. This includes the return of the Unite Cup and all of the bonuses you'll receive with it, the Draw Frenzy, and the On Fire event. We got more info about the events below and when they'll be running.

"Available now through May 20, players can join in on the birthday fun by earning rewards across four new in-game events. In addition to the range of exciting content events and challenges, Top Eleven will also celebrate its birthday by giving players a bundle of gifts, such as a free Player Academy coach, available May 9-10, new anniversary-themed emblems, and more free currency and point giveaways for Special Sponsor battle pass holders. In addition, Top Eleven will add new jerseys designed by Icarus Football to the Shop section as part of a new collaboration with the kit brand."