TopSpin 2K25 Launches Season 3 Headed Into The U.S. Open

TopSpin 2K25 is celebrating the U.S. Open in its own way as Season 3 has launched with content centered around the Fall tennis event

2K Games have launched Season 3 of TopSpin 2K25 today, as the content dovetails into the U.S. Open happening in a few weeks. Among the additions are a tournament-ready Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York, as well as the addition of French superstar Caroline Garcia to the roster. Along with several other free improvements to the game that you'll see immediately when you decide to take on all comers in the iconic tournament. We have the full details from the team below, along with the trailer above.

TopSpin 2K25 – Season 3

Joining the TopSpin 2K25 roster, Caroline Garcia is a top-tier French tennis player known for her strong serve and notable success in Grand Slam tournaments. With the launch of Season 3, Garcia will be free and available for all players to play in 2K Tour and Exhibition modes.

Season 3 also introduces the Laver Cup to TopSpin 2K25, pitting Team Europe against Team World. Once players reach "Young Gun" status in MyCAREER, they can compete in the Laver Cup as a playable event in the Men's Tour of MyCAREER during the in-game month of September. Players will play as a team over multiple days, taking to the court as a MyPLAYER or pro. Team Europe features the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz, while on Team World, competitors like Tiafoe and Shelton lead the charge, with any open slots filled by preset MyPLAYERs. The competition unfolds with four matches daily – three singles and one doubles – culminating in a potential tiebreaker doubles match on the decisive third day if scores are even. Each day's victories are weighted incrementally, with points escalating from 1 to 3 based on the day, until the first team reaches 13 points, securing ultimate bragging rights and the prestigious Laver Cup trophy.

For players who have reached Legend status and think they've mastered MyCAREER, Season 3 introduces G.O.A.T. status, which unlocks only after players achieve all preceding objectives. G.O.A.T. status is dynamic, meaning players must conquer new challenges, objectives and milestones each Season to maintain their G.O.A.T. status. Unlike other statuses, which typically feature 3-5 goals, G.O.A.T. status sets a higher benchmark with multiple objectives structured across Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers. As players progress through these tiers, they unlock rewards which differ between the Men's and Women's Tours in MyCAREER, offering unique incentives and challenges tailored to each player's journey.

Every version of the TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Pass will feature 50 reward tiers, 13 of which will feature free rewards. In the Season 3 Centre Court Pass, presented by American Express, there are 42 free rewards and 106 premium rewards, including American Express-themed cosmetics and accessories ranging from rackets and wristbands, to shorts, skirts and jackets. Also available at Free Tiers 5 and 50 are alternate versions of Steffi Graf representing her Australian Open 1997 and Wimbledon 1991 outfits. In addition, Premium Centre Court Pass rewards include Naomi Osaka's 2020 US Open outfit at Tier 30 and Taylor Fritz's US Open 2024 outfit at Tier 50, which offer alternative appearances for these playable pros. A host of new items will also be dropping in the Pro Shop Seasonal Store, as well as new Signature Style Animations and Alt Pro Outfits.

