Torchlight: Infinite Reveals Sixth Season Information

XD Games revealed all of the details for their new season coming to Torchlight: Infinite, as Season Six will be out in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Season Six of Torchlight: Infinite is set to launch with Frozen Canvas on October 24, 2024.

Explore the frozen Netherrealm, collecting Snowpaper Fragments for quests and treasures.

New skills like Split Shot and Groundshaker allow inventive combat builds.

Enhance gameplay with Inspiration Essence, unlocking explosive support skills.

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games revealed the latest content additions coming to Torchlight: Infinite, as Season Six will launch later this month. The team revealed a new character, improvements, and other additions to the game that will make up Frozen Canvas, set to launch in the game on October 24, 2024. We have more info about it below and an extended preview of it int he video above.

Torchlight: Infinite – Season 6

Strap on ice boots and explore the frozen Netherrealm. Littered throughout are Snowpaper Fragments, mystical pieces of the Frozen Canvas that players can use to enter the next stage, battle enemies and gather a variety of colors to create a canvas of their very own. Each painting they unlock with these fragments kickstarts Color Mixing Objectives, tasks that allow Hunters to unlock new colors and effects while they finish their own masterpieces. Once complete, they step onto the Frozen Canvas itself to transform this living landscape to their own desires. Collecting Colored Snow from this region improves their painting skills, unlocks new brushstrokes, and even reveals hidden monsters and valuable treasures in the snowy plains and caverns of the Netherrealm.

As Torchlight: Infinite continues to grow, so do the skills players can use to traverse this fantastical world. The new Inspiration Essence will allow Hunters to equip explosive support skills across multiple slots, enhancing their damage, forms and creating unexpected effects in combat. Requiring materials from the Frozen Canvas, these new skills allow players to create more diverse and imaginative builds than ever. But that's not all; the support skill tree has seen a dramatic improvement with the addition of:

Split Shot – Rapid Advance: Supported skill becomes a channeled skill, continuously firing projectiles at enemies within a certain range with the number of projectiles fired being equal to the skill's Projectile Quantity.

Groundshaker – Wrathful Vault: The skill now transforms into a leap, creating a devastating fissure when Hunters crash into the ground. When the supported skill does not consume Demolisher Charge, players gain an additional +150% Attack Speed. If no enemies are within 8 meters, the supported skill cannot consume Demolisher Charge.

Whirlwind – Whirling Blade: This skill now has the Projectile Tag, and the quantity of Wind Blades is not affected by the Projectile Quantity Bonus

Ring of Blades – Strength in Numbers: When players cast this skill, it creates a Ring of Blades around them and their Minions, offering a new level of protection for those supported by creatures.

