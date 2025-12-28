Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Torchlight: Infinite, XD Games

Torchlight: Infinite Teases The First Season of 2026

Torchlight: Infinite has teased the next season on the way in 2026, as Vorax looks to take things in a much darker direction than before

Article Summary XD Games teases Torchlight: Infinite's 2026 season, Vorax, set to launch January 15, 2026

Season Vorax promises a darker tone, a massive UI overhaul, and fresh character models

Prepare for fast-paced ARPG action, endless loot, and customizable hero builds

New heroes, skills, events, and features keep Torchlight: Infinite seasons exciting and fresh

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games dropped a teaser this weekend for the the first Torchlight: Infinite season of 2026. They literally just released a trailer and nothing else for this, as we now know the name of the next season will be Vorax, and it looks like we're getting a lot darker than we have in the past. What little we do know that there will be a massive UI overhaul, as well as new character models for several that you know. The full reveal will take place on January 9, while the season is set to launch on January 15, 2026.

Torchlight: Infinite

The fate of Ember Technology is in your hands. With abounding hero build possibilities, dive into an epic journey with endless loot, adrenaline-pumping fights & new seasonal content. Torchlight: Infinite is the successor of the award-winning ARPG franchise Torchlight. Build your heroes with unlimited possibilities, and dive into an epic journey with endless loot grind, adrenaline-pumping fights & challenging bosses.

Fast & Trhilling Battles: With no stamina and no cooldowns, smash down incoming waves with melee attacks, blast off magical explosions and draining pools, or snipe down ranged enemies. Grind with your own battle style!

With no stamina and no cooldowns, smash down incoming waves with melee attacks, blast off magical explosions and draining pools, or snipe down ranged enemies. Grind with your own battle style! Collect Endless Loot: Unlimited drops from battles to upgrade build styles and establish your own collection. Prove your grind power by showing off in the in-game free market.

Unlimited drops from battles to upgrade build styles and establish your own collection. Prove your grind power by showing off in the in-game free market. Build Unlimited Playstyles: With unique heroes, 24 talent tabs, 200+ legendary gears, 240+ powerful skills, Try out infinite playstyles or strategic possibilities on hero builds. Build your very own hero!

With unique heroes, 24 talent tabs, 200+ legendary gears, 240+ powerful skills, Try out infinite playstyles or strategic possibilities on hero builds. Build your very own hero! Trade At Will: Utilize the Trade house to be a part of a booming economy with an infinite amount of hero builds to trade. One hunter's trash might be another hunter's treasure!

Utilize the Trade house to be a part of a booming economy with an infinite amount of hero builds to trade. One hunter's trash might be another hunter's treasure! New Seasons: Torchlight: Infinite is continually refreshed with new content to be discovered! New Heroes, new Builds, new Skins, new Missions, new Events, new Features, and much more to come…

