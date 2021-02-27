Tormented Souls Will Get A Physical Release For Console & PC

PQube revealed this week that Tormented Souls will be getting a physical release even with console cancelations. The game was originally supposed to be out on everything across the board, but back in August, they gave the axe to the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Now it will be on PC, Switch, and both next-gen consoles. However, a new addition to that this week is that whenever the game does come out, the Switch and PS5 versions will be getting physical editions. We still don't know when any of this will happen beyond the idea it's set for this year, so we'll keep an eye on it to see how things progress.

While investigating the disappearance of twin girls at Winterlake – something terrible happens to Caroline Walker. Waking in the dead of night, naked in a bathtub – and hooked up to some decrepit medical equipment, Caroline must fight for her life as she explores the halls of an abandoned Mansion turned hospital. Tormented Souls deliberately sets out to draw inspiration from classic survival horror. From Resident Evil and Silent Hill, to Alone in the Dark – Tormented Souls is a modern take on the fixed-perspective adventure, offering a modernised control scheme and a more dynamic camera, while retaining everything that made those games so beloved by fans. You'll need much more than a steady aim and sharp reflexes to make it out alive. Search the environment for anything you can use to your advantage. Cleverly combine items to solve puzzles and use every resource available to explore the secrets of the Mansion and its grounds.

Nothing is quite as it seems at Winterlake. Mirrors provide a path to an alternate reality and another place in time. By crossing these shimmering gateways, Caroline can manipulate the very fabric of reality in surprising ways – turning the situation to her advantage. The mansion may seem abandoned, but as Caroline investigates its secrets, dark forces and unspeakable horrors will do everything in their power to stop her getting to the truth. Be sure to be alert at all times, and use anything you can find to fight off the encroaching terrors of Winterlake.