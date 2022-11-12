Total Football To Launch Onto Mobile Devices Next Week

Gala Sports announced this week that they will be releasing their sports title, Total Football, for iOS and Android devices next week. The team has worked top bring the game and all of the action from it to mobile devices, so that you have the same experience you normally would on the go. You can check out the trailer for it below, as the game will be released for both platforms on November 17th, 2022.

"Total Football is officially licensed by FIFPro and Manchester City. It includes the real names and likenesses of more than 4,000 football players, as well as the official kits and stadium of the current champions of the Premier League. Total Football also includes Ronaldinho as its ambassador. You can bring the Brazilian legend back to the pitch to recreate his best movements and dribbling techniques on your smartphone screen. Start building your own football culture in Total Football from scratch and create your own identity by designing your team's badge, jersey, tifo, or flag. Bring your personal touch and sign your favorite superstars amongst more than 4,000 football players available and licensed by FIFPro."

100,000 Dynamic Audiences: Up to 100,000 dynamic spectators can be depicted on the same screen, which is equivalent to bringing a football match to life.

Up to 100,000 dynamic spectators can be depicted on the same screen, which is equivalent to bringing a football match to life. Arena Intelligence: Data-driven AI system that runs virtual matches. The game's behaviors are based on actual data about the players' strength, speed, accuracy, etc.

Data-driven AI system that runs virtual matches. The game's behaviors are based on actual data about the players' strength, speed, accuracy, etc. Motion Capture: Gala Sports has the largest motion capture venue in Asia for sports games. Our database includes almost every movement and action that can happen on a football pitch.

"Make your dream team come true. Hear the crowds and see the game come alive while proving your team's potential in one of the most famous stadiums in the world. Make your way through the ranks and become the best team in your alliance or within your community."