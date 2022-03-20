Total War: Medieval II To Launch On Mobile In April

Feral Interactive and Creative Assembly revealed this week they'll be launching Total War: Medieval II onto mobile in April. The team are bringing the classic title over to both iOS and Android devices, which you can pre-order right now on the App Store while Google Play lets you register. This is absolutely everything you remember about the game, only with some changed-up mechanics so you can basically rage war on the go. Everything from building armies to conquering kingdoms to fortifying your realm, all before you get off the train for work. You can read more and check out the trailer below as it will be released on April 7th, 2022.

Medieval II brings Total War's compelling mix of massive real-time battles and intricate turn-based strategy to mobile. Set across three continents during the turbulent Middle Ages, spectacular conflicts and scheming rivals mark the path to power as the great kingdoms of the medieval world vie for supremacy. Be it through diplomacy or conquest, trade or subterfuge, players must secure the resources and loyalty required to rule an empire from the shores of Western Europe to the sands of Arabia. Total War: Medieval II is the complete BAFTA-nominated strategy classic, brought to iOS and Android without compromise: 17 playable factions to build into major world powers using statecraft, cunning and all-out warfare.

Huge real-time battles featuring infantry, archers and cavalry; all wielding a full range of authentic medieval weaponry.

More nuanced settlement management, additional agents to conduct state affairs, and more sophisticated campaign mechanics to forge alliances or destabilise rivals.

A campaign map spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East – and even the shores of the New World – through four centuries of competition, combat, and conquest.

A new intuitive user interface and refined touch controls for fingertip control of the battlefield.