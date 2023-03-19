Touhou: New World Will Be Released In North America This Summer Experience Touhou: New World on both Nintendo Switch and PC platforms when the game comes to North Ameirca this Summer.

XSEED Games revealed this week that they will be bringing Touhou: New World to North America on both PC and Nintendo Switch this Summer. The game has been developed by Ankake Spa, who, if you're not already aware, were the creators of 2016's Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity. This game doesn't necessarily serve as a sequel, but is more of a game set within the same universe as a bit of a fan-made entry that expands the world these characters reside. Not to mention bringing in a whole new action RPG to experience. Enjoy the trailer and info below as we now patiently wait for a release date to be revealed.

"Touhou: New World returns players to Gensokyo, a supernatural world that both humans and the spirits known as youkai call home. While far from idyllic, life for residents is relatively uneventful; that is until the mystical barrier protecting it is breached by an outsider harboring an obsession with the supernatural realm, bringing chaos to both Gensokyo and the world beyond. It's up to shrine maiden Reimu and her magician friend Marisa to uncover the true source of the chaos and restore peace to both worlds, dodging magical bullet barrages and battling a menagerie of mystical creatures along the way!"

Shrine Maiden Skills and Magician Moves: Enemies may unleash fountains of projectiles, but they can be countered by inflicting heavy damage with spell cards, dealing powerful blows with exorcism sticks, and slowing attacks with well-timed guards.

Get to Know Gensokyo: Help friendly Gensokyo residents by finding lost souls, investigating strange areas, and engaging in mock battles. Players will be rewarded handsomely, and they might learn a tip or two to aid them in their quest.

Customizable Action: Reimu and Marisa can be customized to suit nearly any playstyle. Their skills can be leveled up through use in battle, upgrading essential stats like health and attack power to help them overcome the odds.

Don't Forget to Accessorize: Every weapon, piece of armor, and accessory found has randomized stats, so mix and match to make the most of them or reforge equipment to get the perfect combination.