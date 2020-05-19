Tour De France 2020 Gets A Time Trial Gameplay Video

It's still up in the air if we're getting the official tour, but Nacon and Cyanide are still moving forward with Tour De France 2020. This time around they're showing off the time trial mode with a new gameplay video, which you can check out below. This is your way of showing off how well you can do during certain legs of the long nd winding course, from the flatland areas to the rocky hills where it always seems to rain, to the middle of Paris as you hit the home stretch. Enjoy the video as the game hits PS4 and Xbox One on June 4th, with a PC version to follow later on.

Achieving a good time in a time-trial stage requires excellent stamina management. Cyanide took this into account and included it in Tour de France 2020 with the ability to adopt a time-trial position: with your forearms resting on the bar extensions, you reduce air resistance and gain speed without increasing effort, at the expense of control of the bike. Watch out for tight turns, pick up speed by switching back to a classic stance and gain a few hundredths of a second to take first place! With this time-trial position, you can also activate effort control. Adjust it correctly without overestimating your pace; otherwise you could end up exhausted too early. In addition to the time-trial position, Tour de France 2020 lets you take an aerodynamic stance. Mostly useful while going down slopes, you'll be able to rest a little and restore your stamina. Multiple improvements and new features have been added to Tour de France 2020, including: Liège-Bastogne-Liège ("The Old Lady"), a 266km race of steep climbs

A redesigned interface that provides better anticipation of the course and position of competitors

A deeper time-trial where posture and sprint management are crucial for success

A more realistic AI that grabs any attack opportunity