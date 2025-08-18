Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brownies Inc., Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree Releases Free Demo

You can try out a free demo of Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree tight now for PC and all three major consoles ahead of launch

Article Summary Try the free demo of Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Experience the start of Towa’s 2D isometric roguelite adventure ahead of the game’s September 2025 launch.

Lead Towa and eight unique guardians to fight Magatsu and save Shinju Village in a vibrant mystic world.

Forge relationships, craft swords, conquer dungeons, and see your village evolve across multiple timelines.

Developer Brownies Inc. and publisher Bandai Namco have released a new free demo for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree on both PC and consoles this week. Players can experience a sample of the game as you get to play through a small piece of the opening sequences for the 2D isometric roguelite. You can find it on PC and all three major consoles right now, along with the latest trailer above, as the game will be released on September 18, 2025.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

In this roguelite adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu's forces and determine the future of Shinju Village. On their quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsu's evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimoto's melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins.

Towa, priestess of Shinju, stands united with 8 trustworthy companions to defeat Magatsu. Fight alongside a fellow guardian and wield the power of the sacred sword (Tsurugi) and staff (Kagura).

Each guardian has its own abilities and set of swords, making each combat style and guardian pair unique. Together, pave your way through colorful lands, conquer dungeons, and defeat Magatsu's minions! As the guardians pursue their quests across different timelines, the village evolves over the years. Develop unique bonds with its residents and learn more about their customs and stories that are woven into the inner workings of the village. Each visit is a chance to train at the dojo, summon powerful Graces, and craft new swords at the smithing shop.

