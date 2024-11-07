Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feld Motor Sports, Monster Jam Showdown

Monster Jam Showdown Releases Grave Digger Legacy DLC

Fans of the monster truck Grave Digger will have fun playing with the car in Monster Jam Showdown, as its now available as DLC

Article Summary Grave Digger Legacy DLC now available for Monster Jam Showdown fans.

Get three Grave Digger editions for just $5, including the 30th Anniversary truck.

Experience thrilling arcade racing with iconic trucks in Monster Jam Showdown.

Race in Colorado, Death Valley, and Alaska, with 10 game modes to choose from.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports have released a new DLC pack for Monster Jam Showdown, as players now have access to the legendary monster truck Grave Digger. The DLC will run you $5, but with it comes not one but three versions of the car. You're getting the 30th and 25th Anniversary editions, which celebrate the trucks that competed in the 2007 and 2012 seasons, as well as Grave Digger Encore, a 2022 model inspired by the original 1982 design.

Monster Jam Showdown

It's time to jump into a groundbreaking, off-road arcade racing experience, packed with thrilling competitions and unique tricks. Get behind the wheel of the most iconic trucks ever, and show your skills in 10 different game modes. Drive the hottest rides in Monster Jam. Race the current fleet, legendary history-making trucks, and the wildest fictional beasts from the toy universe. Unlock more than 140 liveries and collect them all! Dive into a unique arcade racing experience full of thrilling off-road races. Squeeze your boost to best your opponents, than crash, twist, and distress both your truck and the environment to gain even more power. Get ready to defy gravity with your freestyle skills! Launch yourself into insane jumps, flips and stunts, ruling the freestyle leaderboards and becoming a trick master!

Grave Digger and Megalodon, two of the top fan-favorite trucks, have been chosen to introduce the newest entry in Milestone's catalog. The black and green wrecking machine with its spooky design and the powerful predator from pre-historic oceans are featured in a high-octane chase across the Colorado arena's breathtaking landscapes, conveying all the four-wheeled frenzy action awaiting fans worldwide. Importantly, Colorado is only one of the three original environments inspired by the American great outdoors where players will be unleashing all the power of the 66 official Monster Jam trucks. Beyond experiencing official competitions in all three categories of stadium locations inspired by real venues, Monster Jam Showdown will also take players to race in Death Valley and Alaska, offering a vast arcade package with a total of 10 different game modes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!