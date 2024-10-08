Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goat Simulator, Goat Simulator: Remastered

Goat Simulator: Remastered Confirmed For Early November Launch

Coffee Stain Publishing have revealed the release date for Goat Simulator: Remastered, as the game arrives in early November

Article Summary Goat Simulator: Remastered drops November 7, 2024, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Enjoy updated graphics, all DLCs, and fresh chaos with Pilgor the goat.

The remaster brings new textures, lighting, and a revamped Mutators system.

Includes popular DLCs like Goat MMO, Goat Z, PAYDAY, and Buck to School.

Indie game developer and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing is bringing back an original as Goat Simulator: Remastered will be released in early November. This is the end-all-be-all version of the original with all the bells and whistles attached to it with DLC content, as well as several upgrades and improvements. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be out on November 7, 2024, for multiple PC platforms, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Goat Simulator: Remastered

Goat Simulator: Remastered is the latest in goat simulation technology. Your favorite chaotic sandbox is back and more beautiful than ever, with updated graphics, every DLC, and more bugs that you can shake a goat at. WASD to rewrite history. Your goal? Chaos! Your muse? Pilgor the goat! If you've had your horns in the sand for the last ten years, Goat Simulator is a game about causing as much destruction as you possibly can, as a goat. Headbutt, backflip, and ragdoll your way around each level to earn points, and come up with creative ways to ruin an NPC's day.

Goat Simulator: Remastered is the remaster no one asked for. It comes with everything you loved about the original game and more, with new and improved visuals, updated textures, shiny new lighting, and some brand-new foliage showing off the finest in advanced goat simulation technology. We've also completely reworked Mutators, allowing you to pick and choose whichever "goat" you desire from a handy in-game menu. You just have to catch them all first! The remaster also includes every DLC from the PC version and one of our favorites from the mobile version, including:

Goat City Bay

Goat MMO

Goat Z

PAYDAY

Waste Of Space

(Mobile) Buck to School

There are also less exciting new things, like general optimization and bug fixing – but we promise we mainly fixed the boring ones.

