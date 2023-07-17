Posted in: Crunchyroll Games, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Crunchyroll, One Punch Man: World

One Punch Man: World Announced For PC & Mobile

Crunchyroll Games have confirmed a brand new game is on the way, as they have revealed One Punch Man: World for PC and mobile.

Crunchyroll Games announced this morning they have teamed with developer Perfect World to create One Punch Man: World for both mobile and PC. This game will allow you to become an aspiring gaming hero as you jump fist-first into the world of the hit anime One Punch Man to take on the forces of evil in this world-class multiplayer action game. The game will basically let you become the hero you desire to be with cross-platform play and progression. You can read more about it below and check out the announcement trailer, as well as pre-register now on the game's website, as it is set to be released before the year's end.

"Heroes are needed in One Punch Man: World! A sinister wave of monster attacks has left Earth's cities and the Hero Association under duress. However, after three years of special training, Saitama has become so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. The thing is, Saitama just does the hero thing for fun, but when every enemy goes down in one punch, overwhelming power can be kind of… boring. Now, in front of the laid-back strongest hero, a new enemy appears. Will he be able to show his full power today?"

Unlock and level up fan-favorite heroes from the One-Punch Man anime series, including Genos, and more.

Enter the Hero Association hub to meet friends, take on missions, and team up for raids against destructive foes with other players.

Dive into intricate combat and execute perfectly timed dodges, skill combos, and spectacular ultimates, including all-new abilities for beloved characters.

Fight your way through iconic moments from the One-Punch Man's first season punch for punch.

Discover expanded moments from the anime or experience scenarios from an all-new point of view.

Explore Z-City and participate in side activities and mini-games, while climbing your way to the top of the in-game rankings.

