Tower Of Fantasy Announces First Major Content Expansion

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed more details of what's to come in Tower Of Fantasy as we got more info on a new expansion. First off, players will be experiencing an entirely new area on September 15th as the team will be adding Artificial Island, which is an unlockable area when you manage to get your character up to Level 50. The area comes with its own challenges, bonuses, rewards, and more for you to discover. Along with this, the team also revealed a few new trailers for the new Mirroria location, which is a cyberpunk location that will be coming in the future Vera update to the game. Enjoy all the info below as we patiently wait for them to be added.

In addition to a new map, players can unlock Claudia, A tall Hykros Executor with a bit of a military demeanor. Her mastery over one-handed swords and mobility saw her on the front lines of difficult operations, but she was sent to a medical facility after being severely injured in Operation Dark Apocalypse. She is reliable, tenacious, and the first to charge ahead in battle. While she is seemingly cold at first, she is like a kindhearted older sister once you get to know her. Having a strong sense of righteousness, she fights for justice and for others. Artificial Island is unlocked when Wanderers reach Lv.50 and have completed specific missions; they can set off to this distant island by taking the Banges Tech's flying vehicle.

have completed specific missions; they can set off to this distant island by taking the Banges Tech's flying vehicle. Wanderers will embark on a remarkable journey and get ready to interact and solve countless riddles across the island, with heaps of supplies, including the gold nucleus, black nucleus, and even the rare red nucleus.

Wanderers in Tower Of Fantasy can unlock the Construction feature of the Artificial Island to create their own exclusive island! A Wanderer can access the Construction feature once their Artificial Island exploration progress reaches the specified goal OR the specified level (one or the other). Players will be able to unlock exclusive maps and collect construction materials to create different items, get to know the smart servants and pets, and create and exchange valuable items.