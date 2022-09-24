Tower Of Fantasy Drops New Trailer For Upcoming Vera Expansion

Level Infinite and Hotta Studios released a new trailer this week for Tower Of Fantasy as they showed off more of the Vera expansion. The team has already shown off the area in little bits and pieces for the past few weeks, so we already have a pretty good idea of what the cyberpunk area is going to look like. This latest video highlights Vera's desert area and cyberpunk-styled hub city, Mirroria. So, in essence, you're getting what might be your last grand look at the area before they finally release it into the game.

Vera is the name of the new cyberpunk-themed area that will unlock within the game, bringing with it new environments, mounts, monsters, weapons and much more. The Desert Gobi makes up the main area of the expansion, an irradiated wilderness with the cyberpunk hub of Mirroria found in the heart of the desert. Tower Of Fantasy players will be excited to find new instances, raids and legendary bosses that they can take on with their friends and "crews" that bring new missions, events and progression rewards.

The Vera area was under the jurisdiction of The Seventh Division of Helgaard before the Cataclysm, and lost contact with the main plane after the Cataclysm. The environment is dominated by the desert Gobby, and the overall climate is hot and dry. Due to the failure of its local "Vera Phantom Tower" (an original energy repeater) after the Cataclysm, its space-time dimension cannot be calibrated on the main plane, nor can it obtain a stable supply of original energy. The intensity of the original energy radiation in the area is gradually decreasing, except for some heavily polluted areas. Although most of the surface environment can be used for human activities, the majority of people in Vera live in Mirroria.