Tower Of Fantasy Releases Under The Grand Sea Expansion Today Level Infinite has an all-new update for Tower Of Fantasy today as they head to the ocean for the Under The Grand Sea expansion.

Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have released a new massive update for Tower Of Fantasy today with the Under The Grand Sea expansion. Players will be getting an all-new map themed to underwater adventures, as well as a few new simulacra, many new challenges to explore and conquer, and the usual scattering of items and collectibles. We also got news from this expansion that the full Tower of Fantasy game and the new update will be coming to the Epic Games Store this Summer. We got more details and the trailer below for you to check out.

"In Under the Grand Sea, Wanderers will experience exciting new adventures in the descending depths of this rich underwater world. Within each of the three layers of the new map—the Grand Sea Island, Innars City, and the Dragon Breath Volcano—Wanderers will experience underwater combat, bosses, enemies, and tons of special exploration content. Brand new simulacra will be introduced throughout the various areas of Under the Grand Sea. One of these new simulacra, Lan, emerged from an unknown dimensional passage, claiming to be from Domain 9, to assist with the continued Grayspace Entity expansions. With eccentric clothes and a headpiece in the shape of a fiery bird, Lan attacks with a strange umbrella that unleashes enormous amounts of energy. Along with Lan, several other simulacra await the Wanderers Under the Grand Sea. Not only can Wanderers look forward to these new simulacra, but exciting new bosses and challenges as well. The new Abyssant: Haboela, a Behemoth Abyssant, weaponizes its colossal body size and lava as one of the new world bosses living in the crater of the map. Events like the new Underwater Request Mission, where Wanderers are guided to explore the underwater world, obtain rich rewards, or team up to challenge the New Crusade Ring of Oblivion, are just one of the challenges players can anticipate Under the Grand Sea."