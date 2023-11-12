Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Tower Of Fantasy | Tagged: Hotta Studio

Tower Of Fantasy Reveals 3.4 Update Launching November 21

Tower Of Fantasy's next major update will be called Butterfly in the Abyss, and will be released next week as part of the next update.

Article Summary Tower Of Fantasy Update 3.4 Butterfly in the Abyss launches November 21.

Explore the new snowy area of Marshville and uncover past secrets.

Face new bosses Nan Yin and Merbelle, with fresh challenges and rewards.

Unravel Hendeca County's mystery and battle against the Darkness.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio confirmed the next major update to Tower Of Fantasy, as Update 3.4 will be arriving on November 21. The new content is being called Butterfly in the Abyss, and will provide players an opportunity to explore the deepest parts of Marshville with a new area. You'll encounter howling winds and a snowy landscape as you encounter two new bosses and a bevy of challenges, all designed to make this one of the more treacherous parts of the journey. You'll also come across traces of past generations' efforts to defend against The Darkness and uncover their secrets while you're there. We have more info and the latest trailer below.

Tower Of Fantasy – Butterfly in the Abyss

In the Forbidden County, Wanderers will encounter a brand new boss, Nan Yin. Once the chief of the Alabaster Guards, Nan Yin has harnessed three separate Darkness Crystamaxes, making her more powerful and unpredictable than any Darkness entity in all of Domain 9. Besides Nan Yin, Wanderers must also be wary of Merbelle, a half-human, half-fish-like Darkness entity that resides in the icy lakes of Hendeca County. With bat-like creatures such as Hidewing and Rockwing, Wanderers are sure to encounter many obstacles on their path through the deepest counties of Marshville.

Brand new gameplay in the Field of Execution will force Wanderers to work together to gather resources and build necessary fortifications against the Darkness of Marshville. Wanderers will head to battle to defeat boss Xingtian, winning abundant rewards in return. Frost-Covered Marshville Part 2, a new Main Story, will also be unlocked in the 3.4 update. To derail Nan Yin's plot and unearth the truth behind the Hendeca County Calamity, Ji Yu resumes her investigation into the Forbidden County. She reignites the Skyburnace to dispel the gloom hovering in the sky above Hendeca County in search of the key clue about the Darkness buried under the snow in the Forbidden County. Beneath the abyss, the mystery is unraveled.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!