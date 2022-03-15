Tower Of Fantasy To Launch Globally In 2022, Beta Tests Coming Soon

Level Infinite along with developer Hotta Studio announced this morning they will be launching Tower Of Fantasy globally this year. While they didn't give an official date or window in any capacity, they did give some information about what's to come. We now know the game is planned for both PC and mobile devices in nine languages, but no console plans as of yet. They will also be launching a couple of Closed Beta periods to test the game out, with signups happening from now until March 29th on their website, the first of which will happen sometime in April. In the meantime, we have the latest trailer for it below.

Set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet of Aida, the open-world, anime-infused sci-fi adventure Tower of Fantasy is already a hit with gamers in China, and in 2022 gamers in the rest of the world will get to join in on the thrilling action. Players will be able to experience an anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, freeform character development, immersive objectives, and exciting combat through thrilling battles and exciting open-world exploration. In Tower Of Fantasy, dwindling resources and a lack of energy have forced mankind to leave earth and migrate to Aida, a lush and habitable alien world. There, they observed the comet Mara and discovered an unknown but powerful energy called "Omnium" contained in it. They built the Omnium Tower to capture Mara, but due to the influence of Omnium radiation, a catastrophic disaster occurred on their new homeworld. Set in this devastated, post-catastrophe world of Aida, players will embark on an adventure for themselves and for the future of humanity. Immersive Open-World: Experience a vast alien world full of beautiful open vistas and imposing futuristic structures.

Unique Characters: Wield the unique weapons of each character that grant different gameplay styles as you explore their compelling backstories.

Grow and Explore Together: Party up with friends online and take on new adventures in the shared open world.

Epic Combat: Engage in epic battles against enemies of all shapes and sizes as you switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock your own personal fighting style.

Explore and Interact: Explore and interact with a vibrant living world as you discover your own journey through it.