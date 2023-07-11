Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Tower Of Fantasy | Tagged: Hotta Studio, Tower Of Fantasy

Tower Of Fantasy Unveils New Simulacrum Yulan On The Way

Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have a new simulacrum on the way to Tower Of Fantasy as Yulan will be coming on July 18th.

Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have revealed a new update is coming to Tower Of Fantasy, complete with a new simulacrum named Yulan. As you can see from her image and the trailer below, you're basically getting a martial arts fighter akin to fighting games, only here you get them with special abilities specific to the game. We have moe details of what the character will bring with her as they will go live with he next update on July 18th.

"Yulan is a frost simulacrum who uses her elite martial arts skills to earn herself the reputation of one of the mightiest fighters in Domain 9. She is admired by all who dare to challenge her as she is able to enter a state of complete transcendence during battle, enabling her with unwavering focus and success. After recognizing her great skill, Master Yu appointed her Sundial Guard, entrusting her with the esteemed responsibility of protecting the Infinite Sundial. Master Yu believes that Yulan has a 'pure heart,' which ancient Domain 9 philosophers believe allows her to accomplish all she sets out to with ease. In addition to her supreme martial arts skills, Yulan wields the most technologically advanced weapon in all of Domain 9. When used with timestamps, it creates an airstream, providing the effect of gloves. Not only does this help to protect Yulan's hands during combat, but also greatly enhances the power of her punches."

"Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, co-operative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style."

