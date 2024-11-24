Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Teenage Mercenary, Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Launches Teenage Mercenary Event

Tower Of God: New World has launched a new anime crossover event, as characters and settings from Teenage Mercenary are in the game

Netmarble has launched a new event for Tower Of God: New World, as another anime crossover is live with the characters of Teenage Mercenary. The event plays like a lot of previous crossovers, where for the next few weeks, you'll see new teammates appear from the series to take part in a series of events for a limited time. We have the full rundown below as the event is live right now.

Tower Of God: New World x Teenage Mercenary

Four new teammates from Teenage Mercenary arrive in Tower of God: New World as part of this update. Additionally, players can explore the new Adventure Floors from 131 to 135. Revolution Room and Alliance Expedition are back with new seasons, and a special costume for Ijin Yu, 'Black Parade' is also available.

SSR+ [Teenage Mercenary] Ijin Yu (Red element, Warrior, Fisherman) is a high school student raised as a human weapon. Using a grenade when engaged in combat, Ijin is a swift assassin who can invade an enemy camp from an Invincible state and make the target Bleed.

(Red element, Warrior, Fisherman) is a high school student raised as a human weapon. Using a grenade when engaged in combat, Ijin is a swift assassin who can invade an enemy camp from an Invincible state and make the target Bleed. SSR [Numbers] 003 (Red element, Support, Wave Controller) is the true traitor of the Numbers who murdered all the other Numbers personnel and disappeared. She opens fire and deals damage to enemies in front of her.

(Red element, Support, Wave Controller) is the true traitor of the Numbers who murdered all the other Numbers personnel and disappeared. She opens fire and deals damage to enemies in front of her. SSR+ [Forest] Alice (Red element, Ranged, Spear Bearer) is an assassin of Forest, a group created to replace the Numbers. Alice utilizes smoke bombs and flashbangs while in combat, intercepting enemies from the back row.

(Red element, Ranged, Spear Bearer) is an assassin of Forest, a group created to replace the Numbers. Alice utilizes smoke bombs and flashbangs while in combat, intercepting enemies from the back row. SSR [Numbers] 002 (Red Element, Ranged, Scout) is the second in command of the Numbers and Ijin Yu's martial arts teacher. He is an excellent combatant who fires a napalm round to deal damage to enemies in range.

Players can add SSR+ [Teenage Mercenary] Ijin Yu and SSR [Numbers] 003 to the roster of playable characters starting today, while SSR+ [Forest] Alice and SSR [Numbers] 002 will be available on December 4. Several events are now available to celebrate the crossover with Teenage Mercenary. Players can enjoy various activities and obtain valuable rewards through December 18:

Collab Story Event [The Dark Underbelly of Video Games]: Experience the exciting story of the four new teammates from Teenage Mercenary in Tower of God: New World. Up to 30 Collab Tickets will be rewarded for clearing the story, while event items obtained from the Story Event can be exchanged for multiple rewards.

Experience the exciting story of the four new teammates from Teenage Mercenary in Tower of God: New World. Up to 30 Collab Tickets will be rewarded for clearing the story, while event items obtained from the Story Event can be exchanged for multiple rewards. Teenage Mercenary Collab Summon: Players will have a chance to summon Teenage Mercenary Collab teammates during the event period.

Players will have a chance to summon Teenage Mercenary Collab teammates during the event period. Teenage Mercenary Collab Daily Festival Part 1: Clear daily in-game missions and receive generous rewards, including SSR+ [Teenage Mercenary] Ijin Yu, up to 150 Collab Tickets, and more.

Teenage Mercenary Collab Welcome Reward!: Check in the game during the event period and earn SSR [Numbers] 003.

