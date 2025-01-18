Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Butterscotch Shenanigans, Crashlands 2

Crashlands 2 Confirmed For April Release On Steam

Crashlands 2 finally has a release date, as the highly-anticipated comedic RPG sequel will arrive on PC via Steam this April

Article Summary Crashlands 2 launches on April 10, 2025, on Steam, bringing back the quirky intergalactic adventures of Flux Dabes.

Explore Woanope's dynamic alien world filled with ecological interactions, creatures, and stories to uncover.

Craft gadgets, weapons, and traps to fight uniquely, while building a cozy home and making new friends.

Raise adorable pets, build friendships, and solve the mysteries behind the planet's chaotic events.

Indie game developer and publisher Butterscotch Shenanigans confirmed the official release date for Crashlands 2, as the game arrives in April. After being teased for several months, the team have confirmed the game will drop on PC via Steam on April 10, 2025. Along with the news came a new trailer you can watch here, as we wait out the next three months.

Crashlands 2

Return to Woanope as Flux Dabes, intergalactic trucker, and disgruntled corporate employee. After years away from the planet under a lucrative (if morally dubious) spokesperson contract for the Bureau of Shipping, you return to visit some old pals and recover from corporate burnout. But before your vacation can even begin, a mysterious blast from the planet's surface sends you crashing into a new land, far from friends and alone in an alien wilderness.

Explore a Dynamic Alien World: Woanope is alive, thrumming with ecological interactions, curious creatures, friendly alien societies, and heaps of stories to uncover. Lure a Trunkle into an explosive meadow, fish up some Pho-rays by moonlight, or help those mischievous alien kids commune with a (probably) harmless multidimensional being. What could go wrong?

Woanope is alive, thrumming with ecological interactions, curious creatures, friendly alien societies, and heaps of stories to uncover. Lure a Trunkle into an explosive meadow, fish up some Pho-rays by moonlight, or help those mischievous alien kids commune with a (probably) harmless multidimensional being. What could go wrong? Fight on Your Terms: As you explore Woanope, you'll discover and craft all manner of gadgets, elixirs, and weapons that deliver mix-and-match playstyles. Fight using stealth, traps, environmental hazards, and distance weapons. Or chug an Elixir of Juking, stun your opponent with a Space Wok, and jump right into the fray. Or just get… weird? Turn fish into bombs, or make a Pact with the Void to convert your pain into martial prowess.

As you explore Woanope, you'll discover and craft all manner of gadgets, elixirs, and weapons that deliver mix-and-match playstyles. Fight using stealth, traps, environmental hazards, and distance weapons. Or chug an Elixir of Juking, stun your opponent with a Space Wok, and jump right into the fray. Or just get… weird? Turn fish into bombs, or make a Pact with the Void to convert your pain into martial prowess. Construct a Home Away From Home: After a long day of exploring the wilderness, fighting Sluggabuns, and getting sneezed on by Trunkles, you'll need a place for you and your alien pals to relax. Build a cozy home-away-from-home where you can retreat from the outside world to craft, chat, fish, and farm — or tame that orphaned Sluggababby you adopted — in peace. Just don't forget to make space for your newfound friends… and potential roommates.

After a long day of exploring the wilderness, fighting Sluggabuns, and getting sneezed on by Trunkles, you'll need a place for you and your alien pals to relax. Build a cozy home-away-from-home where you can retreat from the outside world to craft, chat, fish, and farm — or tame that orphaned Sluggababby you adopted — in peace. Just don't forget to make space for your newfound friends… and potential roommates. Build Friendships: Meet a colorful cast of characters in your journey across Woanope, each with their own unique skills and knowledge. Befriend them, help them with their goals, and discover new crafting recipes together through the power of friendship.

Meet a colorful cast of characters in your journey across Woanope, each with their own unique skills and knowledge. Befriend them, help them with their goals, and discover new crafting recipes together through the power of friendship. Raise Adorable Pets: Find creature eggs out in the world, figure out how to hatch them, and raise them as little companions. You'll teach them the ways of the world and help them grow into formidable beasts. In return they'll keep you safe during your adventures.

Find creature eggs out in the world, figure out how to hatch them, and raise them as little companions. You'll teach them the ways of the world and help them grow into formidable beasts. In return they'll keep you safe during your adventures. Change the World: Being zapped out of orbit was a pretty big clue that something is going awry on Woanope. But what!? Join the locals to figure out what's gone wrong, who's responsible, and how to make things right.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!