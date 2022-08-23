Tower Princess Will Launch On On PC & Console On September 8th

Developer AweKteaM and publisher HypeTrain Digital revealed that Tower Princess is set for PC and console release on September 8th. The storybook-style 3D roguelite platformer has been on our minds since it was previewed a while ago, but it seems like the team was working to figure out just when it would come out. Now we have a finalized date for PC via Steam as well as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. You can read more on this one as we now patiently wait out the next few weeks for it to come out.

In the Far Far Away Land of Tower Princess, knights have been called to save princes and princesses (some human, some…not so much) from a fire-breathing dragon. Many have tried, many have failed, but now it's up to a new knight to brave the castle's unfriendly halls. Avoid meeting an untimely death by outsmarting obstacles like spiky walls, windblown platforms, and unfortunately placed buzzsaws, just to name a few. Take down eccentric enemies to get to the princess, who's magic can help defeat bosses like the unseemly Pigomancer. One death too many and the journey is over for good! Procedurally generated dungeons add an extra layer of replayability so players can discover new items every time.

With a fresh blend of old-school platforming and colorful 3D animation, Tower Princess gives an all new meaning to "knight in shining armor". As if one princess wasn't enough, players must save as many princesses and princes as they can before dying a grisly death. Then, get right back up and start again! In each run, players can collect upgrades to improve armor, swords, muskets, and maps. Upgrade based on skill level or buy using tokens, increasing healing items, damage output, and more. Find a special something in the dungeon? Gift it to the princess to upgrade her powers! New abilities can also be unlocked like dash attack and explosive shot.

Exploring the castle thoroughly is a must, as there are many dungeons filled with valuable loot and hidden items (just watch out for that creepy slime). There may also be some illusory walls if you look close enough…and if help is needed, a certain princess might be able to guide the way. Win the favor of the heirs and rewards will follow!