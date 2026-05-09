Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Kwalee, Town to City

Town to City Confirms Full Release Date With Latest Trailer

Town to City released a new trailer this week, confirming the full Version 1.0 release will take place later this month

Article Summary Town to City launches Version 1.0 on May 26, 2026, with a new trailer confirming the full release date.

Town to City 1.0 adds a new destination, hotels, tourist routes, landmarks, and more city-building features.

Town to City lets you build without a grid, creating cozy towns and thriving cities at your own pace.

Town to City blends sandbox and campaign modes with economy growth, resident needs, tourism, and customization.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Kwalee released a new trailer for Town to City this week, confirming the game's full launch date in the process. After spending time in Early Access and continually being worked on, the team revealed that Version 1.0 will launch on May 26, 2026. With the launch will come several new additions and features, including a new destination to improve, hotels for tourists, tourist routes, landmarks, and more to help your small town become a bustling city. Enjoy the trailer above as it'll be out in about two weeks.

Become a Destination Location For People To Visit and Live in With Town to City

Break free of the grid in Town to City: a cozy city builder that invites you to create a beautiful and bustling community. Freely place houses, shops, amenities, and natural elements to delight your residents and encourage new families to move in. As your population grows, so can your ambitions: create multiple towns that can grow alone or thrive together, helping the whole region develop and prosper. In the campaign or sandbox mode, you're free to build at your own pace, placing each flower bed with pixel precision or prioritizing growing your economy and developing your town into a thriving city.

Shape Your City: Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys.

Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys. Unleash Your Creativity: Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode.

Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode. Nurture Your Community: As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them.

As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them. Grow Your Economy: Assign workers to jobs, research new buildings and decorations, and boost your sleepy settlement into a bustling center of commerce. As you expand, you'll pursue new developments in farming and tourism taking your economy to greater heights.

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