Toxic Crusaders Release Window Moved to Q2 2025

Those looking forward to the new arcade beat 'em up Toxic Crusaders will have to wait a little longer as it's been pushed to next Spring

Indie game developer and publisher Retroware has confirmed that they have pushed the release window for Toxic Crusaders back to this Spring. The new beat 'em up game featuring the Troma franchise's characters from both the film and Saturday Morning cartoon series, was announced nearly two years ago. Since then, we've been patiently waiting for an update and have only seen a free demo released on Steam (which is still available to play). Today, the team released a new developer update video, which you can see above, revealing that the game has been pushed back until Q2 2025 for release. Enjoy the video while we now wait for a release date.

Toxic Crusaders

Toxic Crusaders is an action-packed beat 'em up game where players take control of one of seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and abilities. The game features up to four-player, local co-op — allowing friends to team up and take on hordes of Radiation Rangers, mutated thugs, and zombie chickens across seven disgusting levels, rendered in beautiful full-color pixel-art graphics.

Four Players and Seven Playable Characters: Toxic Crusaders allows up to four players to battle together in local co-op, making it a perfect game for a group of friends. Players can choose from seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and powers, including the beloved Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster, Headbanger, and (for the first time) Yvonne and Mrs. Junko!

Toxic Crusaders allows up to four players to battle together in local co-op, making it a perfect game for a group of friends. Players can choose from seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and powers, including the beloved Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster, Headbanger, and (for the first time) Yvonne and Mrs. Junko! Fight Through Caroon and Movie Levels: Season 2 of the 1990s Toxic Crusaders cartoon sadly never happened, but this game continues the cartoon's plot! This original storyline is also packed with references to the iconic Troma cult movies, complete with hilarious Easter eggs and cameos from fan-favorite characters. Whether you're a die-hard Troma fan or a newcomer, you'll enjoy the off-beat humor.

Season 2 of the 1990s Toxic Crusaders cartoon sadly never happened, but this game continues the cartoon's plot! This storyline is also packed with references to the iconic Troma cult movies, complete with hilarious Easter eggs and cameos from fan-favorite characters. Whether you're a die-hard Troma fan or a newcomer, you'll enjoy the off-beat humor. Fully Voice Acted With Motion Comics Cutscenes: Toxic Crusaders features fully voice-acted motion comic cutscenes that add depth and immersion to the game's story, creating a cohesive and immersive experience that will keep players engaged from start to finish. Voice acting by TeamFourStar, industry veterans, and actual Troma film actors.

