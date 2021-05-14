Toy Soldiers HD Is Coming To PC & Consoles In August 2021

Accelerate Games revealed this week that they are breaking the army back out of the box with the return of Toy Soldiers HD. Along with Signal Studios, you'll be heading back into the toy box as you will command an army of tiny soldiers fighting in classic World War I battles. The game will be the original with a number of additions and several major improvements as they bring it back to life for new gamers on modern consoles. The game is set to release sometime in August 2021 for PC and all three major consoles. We have notes from the developers below on what they've improved, along with screenshots and the trailer.

What makes Toy Soldiers HD overhauled, upgraded, and better-than-ever you ask? Well, besides improved single and multiplayer gameplay, which we look forward to revealing soon as we march toward an August release, the HD version will include never-before played content, enhanced HD graphics (hence the name), and improved camera and sound. All previously released DLC will be included in the campaign flow.

Let's step back for a moment. The original Toy Soldiers remains one of the most beloved and best-selling XBLA titles of all time. It was nominated for the 2011 D.I.C.E. strategy/simulation game of the year, and though it lost, if you look at its amazing competition that year (Starcraft 2, Civilization V, Dawn of War II, Supreme Commander II), you can see how big this little indie game was. Nearly 5m fans have experienced the Toy Soldiers franchise. They, just like us, were blown away by its mix of childlike charm of antique green plastic toy soldiers locked in deadly epic tower defense military action. The highly talented team behind Toy Soldiers is the type of talent we want to collaborate with at Accelerate Games. Highly creative and armed with a unique voice. We're thrilled to help them bring their new game to you, the fans.

Back to the game. Like many tower defense games, you strategically build your defenses while plotting your counter offensives. But unlike other tower defense games, Toy Soldiers HD gives you the ability to experience the battle from both top-down perspective and third-person perspective. Watch the action unfold or jump feet first into the boots of an infantryman and race across the battlefield dodging artillery while using a flamethrower to burn your enemies to a crisp. Mount your horse and charge the enemy head on with your cavalry. Pilot bombers and drop shells that pockmark the field below or strafe your opponent using biplanes. Go hands-on howitzers and mow down the enemy.