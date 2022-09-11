Trackmania Will Be Coming To Consoles & Cloud-Based Servers

Ubisoft revealed during the UbiForward livestream yesterday that they'll be bringing Trackmania over to consoles and cloud gaming. The game has been on PC since being released back in mid-2020, with people wondering when they would finally drop the game onto other platforms. We now know that the game is coming to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as Stadia and Amazon Luna. No word on whether or not a Switch version is in the works, or any other cloud platforms. The game will be released on these platforms in early 2023, and will remain a free-to-play title; only now it will include Cross-Play and Cross-Progression.

With this new addition, the Trackmania community, currently over 10 million fans strong, will welcome new players to experience the full extent of the game's features: they will race on some of the 280,000 tracks created by the players since its release two years ago, team-up with friends in the Royal and ranked game modes, enjoy new official seasonal campaigns dropping every 3 months, or dive into the Track editor, allowing players to unlock their full imagination by providing thousands of blocks and items for them to create the most extraordinary tracks ever imagined.

Trackmania on console will also give the option to upgrade to the two premium access plans already available on PC platforms. In addition to regular Esports events like the Cup Of The Day, these premium access tiers unlock more social and community-oriented features such as Trackmania clubs, allowing groups of players to create and share their own car customizations, organize private rooms and most importantly, the ability to build their own campaigns and competitions. And lastly, Trackmania will also bring a new feature allowing players to display their skill in a unique way as they will be able to unlock evolutive car skins based on their driving talents and achievements into some parts of the game. Also, more than 150 new blocks and items will be available on all platforms to celebrate the console release.