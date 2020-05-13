NIS America revealed a brand new story trailer for Trials Of Cold Steel IV today, giving us a better look at the world and characters. Up until now there's been very little revealed about the story beyond the fact that it's essentially a mega class reunion between characters from the previous games. Now we're getting a better look into the problems happening as the land is on the brink of one of the biggest wars they've ever seen. As you might suspect, it's up to the cast of characters to put a stop to it before the future is torn apart by conflict. Enjoy the trailer as we continue to wait for a proper release date to be announced.

The Erebonian Empire is on the brink of all out war! Taking place shortly after the ending of Trails of Cold Steel III, the heroes of Class VII find themselves with the full force of the Empire on the path to domination. Further, the hero of the Erebonian Civil War and Class VII's instructor, Rean Schwarzer, has gone missing. Now, the students of Class VII, old and new, must unite with heroes from all over the continent to create the only chance the world has to be spared from total destruction. Boasting the largest roster in series history, heroes from all over seek to join the cause in Trials Of Cold Steel IV! The heroes of Class VII unite with Crossbell's Special Support Section and even the heroes of Liberl. New and returning systems join the already polished combat of The Legend of Heroes series, including the ability to summon giant mechs to the field for devastating attacks, use Auto Battle for more expedient combat, and utilize Lost Arts, the most powerful Orbal magic capable of turning the tide of battle. In between epic battles, catch a breather with a number of mini-games including returning favorites like Vantage Master, fishing and puzzle games! And introducing new pursuits like Poker, Blackjack, and the Horror Coaster.