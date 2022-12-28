Train Management Sim Railgrade Receives First Major Update

Epic Games and developer Minakata Dynamics have added a new update to Railgrade this month, its first major content drop before the year ends. In what is being called the 1.1 Update, players will see a few new additions that are designed to improve the gameplay and the overall experience you will have in the game. This includes the addition of four new regions for you to explore and modify, as they will put your knowledge to the test when it comes to industrial know-how. There are also several accessibility improvements to make your networks more approachable as opposed to trying to solve a problem you can't easily fix. Plus some brand new modifiers to customize your gameplay how you see fit. We have more info below from the team and a trailer taking you on a tour of it all.

"After hearing from many players who particularly love the shorter early-game missions in Railgrade, Minakata Dynamics has wasted no time in adding three new early game challenge maps, as well as one longer story region placed later in the game. These new levels arrive alongside a selection of new playstyle modifiers, designed to add further replayability and customization to the game. Players can now elect to switch off train ghosting, which means that trains will no longer pass through each other – requiring careful planning as your network grows in complexity. The No Timers modifier takes away the pressure of the clock, while Millionaire Mode unlocks unlimited funds, allowing your imagination to run wild as you build to your heart's content. There's also the addition of the much-requested Endless Mode, allowing you to continue playing past a mission's completion. Other changes include additional options for train branching, additional details on engines you've unlocked and improvements to the track deletion system to make network design even more intuitive."