Train Sim World 3 Gets An Early September Release

Indie developer and publisher Dovetail Games put Train Sim World 3 up for pre-order as the game will be released in September. The game brings all of the best from the previous two and gives you an enhanced experience as you'll be working with everything from commuter trains in Europe to freight trains in the U.S. to bullet trains in Japan. With what seems to be an emphasis on operating these trains in the middle of various weather conditions at high rates of speed. (Which is fun to look at since I've never seen a train go anywhere near moderate speeds in North America.) You can pre-order the game now across PC and consoles at the link above as it will be released on September 6th.

Train Sim World 3 features a brand-new dynamic weather system delivering beautiful volumetric skies, all powered by a new lighting system enhancing realism and immersion. Trains can now be driven through the extremes of weather – snow, thunderstorms, and even the dreaded leaves on the line, each altering the driving experience and requiring players to pay close attention to track conditions. While tiny compared to the mighty machines, leaves on the line pose serious challenges for drivers as they can greatly reduce the friction between wheels and rail that trains need to pull their heavy loads of goods or passengers.

In addition, the new Training Center feature offers a place to learn how to drive the locomotives featured in Train Sim World 3 on a brand-new route. With new gamers continually being introduced to the world of trains and new locomotives being added for experienced players, this feature is designed to ease everyone into the satisfying experience of operating large, powerful machines. Three routes demonstrate the variety of railway operations seen across the globe. California's Cajon Pass, a location popular with railfans, provides the gradients to challenge BNSF's ES44C4 and SD40-2 locomotives as they haul some of America's longest trains from San Bernardino to Barstow. In Europe, the power is translated to pure speed as players concentrate on operating Germany's high-speed ICE 3 and ICE 1 passenger trains across viaducts and through tunnels forming the longest route ever created in the Train Sim World franchise, the 116 mile/187 kilometer Kassel – Würzburg route.

Speed is also pivotal in the extended and enhanced version of the fan favorite Southeastern Highspeed route, depicting the English county of Kent between London, Ashford and Dartford as well as the Chatham main line. Britain's fastest domestic passenger train, the Class 395 'Javelin', joins the slower, but no less engaging, Class 375 and 465 EMUs on busy commuter services southeast of the capital.