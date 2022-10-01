Transformers: EarthSpark Will Be Getting A Video Game In 2023

Outright Games announced this weekend that they will be making a video game based on the Nickelodeon show Transformers: EarthSpark. The game was announced during Hasbro Pulse Con, and while the company really didn't get into a ton of detail about what we would see from it, they did reveal that Outright Games would be working with Hasbro on this one, and they released a tiny piece of info after the announcement was made.

A host of new content from Hasbro was revealed at Pulse Con including a trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark. This original action-comedy series introduces a new generation of Transformers robots, the first to be born on Earth. Together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family. This new Transformers: EarthSpark game is the first Transformers title from Outright Games since Transformers: Battlegrounds released to critical acclaim in October 2020.

Hasbro also debuted a new trailer for it during the event but didn't release any of it online, as of when this article is being written. As to what the game could be, that's pretty much anyone's guess. Unlike other Transformers-related titles, EarthSpark has a specific group of popular Autobots dealing with a human adversary instead of the usual Decepticon threat that's been ever-looming throughout the franchise. So more than likely, the game will continue that thread with the baddie of the series being the big baddie of the game. But without any kind of a concept of what the genre is or plans that they have for the game, everything is basically guesswork until we get more info from the team. Whatever it is, we at least know it's going to be family-friendly since they're working with Outright, who primarily make games aimed at kids.