Traveler's Refrain Has Launched on Nintendo Switch

After having already been released for PC, the music-infused action RPG Traveler's Refrain has launched on the Nintendo Switch

Play as a bard on a quest for lost love, using a magical bouzouki to cast song-spells in combat.

Explore a mysterious dark forest, solve puzzles, and influence the evolving soundtrack with choices.

Customize abilities, face multi-phase bosses, and experience a story-driven journey with unique art and music.

Indie game developer Red Essence Games and publisher indie.io have released Traveler's Refrain for the Nintendo Switch. The music-infused action RPG was released back in the Spring of 2025 for PC on Steam, giving players a different kind of adventuring experience as you take on the role of a bard searching for his long-lost love. NOw players can experience it on the portable console with all of the updates and improvements released to date. You can see more in the trailer above.

Traveler's Refrain

Traveler's Refrain is a dark, song-casting, story-driven action RPG about one man's quest to find his long-lost love and rekindle his passion. Armed with a magical bouzouki, Traveler will face horrific abominations, challenging puzzles, and unravel the mysteries of a dark forest forbidden to all, as an ancient conflict reaches a fever pitch. It is up to the player to defy the Mecha-Goddesses of Fate and find the machine that will reunite Traveler with his long-lost love.

Traveler's magical instrument is capable of casting devastating song-spells as he battles enemies in a gorgeous, smooth combat system. Mix song-spells with elemental melee weapons to produce devastating combos. Show your mastery of music-combat, delivering perfectly timed song-spells and elevate combat to a completely different level. A domain full of mysteries and secrets awaits! Dangers and opportunities lurk among the trees and ruins that fill the ancient woods. Traveler will meet other adventurers, pursuing their own goals, be they human or robot. He will also encounter ancient mysteries that only his mastery of song-spells can solve, by altering environments and manipulating objects. Your choices will define how the music evolves, creating a unique soundtrack as you adventure through the forest.

The Totems, spells, abilities, and more will allow you to customize the playstyle and face the complex dungeons and multi-phase boss battles on your own terms, defying the Fates – and perhaps defining the future of this dark world. Every aspect of the game has been created to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience, from the painted art style to each layer of music. Traveler's voice is provided by multi-genre artist Essenger, with additional voiceover provided by talented metal artists, representing the broad variety and sheer talent of the genre.

