Triangle Strategy Will Be Released On PC In Mid-October

Square Enix revealed this week that they will be releasing Triangle Strategy for PC via Steam in mid-October. The game has already found success with Nintendo Switch fans as you are thrown into a tactical RPG in which your decisions may change the course of your own destiny and the world at large. The PC version will come with all the updates and improvements the Switch version has received, and they're also offering a Deluxe Edition with additional content for you to check out. The game is up for pre-order now and will be released on October 13th, 2022.

This land bears a long and scarred history that includes the Saltiron War, a war that erupted over control of salt and iron resources. A balance of power has been achieved between the Holy State of Hyzante, which controls the salt, the Grand Dutchy of Aesfrost, a land of iron clad in frost and snow, and the forested Kingdom of Glenbook, which lies nestled between the other two powers. However, a certain incident shakes the balance between these three powers, which then begins to crumble away…

Triangle Strategy takes place on the continent of Norzelia, where players will determine the fate of three powerful kingdoms embroiled in conflict, Glenbrook, Aesfrost, and Hyzante. Set 30 years after the "Saltiron War," players will guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort and his faithful companions, childhood friend Prince Roland, fiancée Princess Frederica Aesfrost, and the steward of House Wolffort Benedict, as they attempt to navigate their way through this new conflict. Triangle Strategy offers a complex, tactical battle system that utilizes a lush, interactive RPG environment. Players will have the ability to: