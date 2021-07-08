Tribes Of Midgard Reveals Seasonal Content & Future Roadmap

Gearbox Publishing dropped a new batch of info on Tribes Of Midgard during Sony's State Of Play, including seasonal content. The company posted a bunch of info on the PlayStation Blog from Norsfell's community manager, Sydnee McLeod, as well as released a new video that debuted during the livestream. We now know there will be Season One content called "The Wolf Saga" that will have you confronting a powerful boss before going to Ragnarök, as well as runes that serve as modifiers, and some content coming down the road. We have a snippet of the content revealed about the runes for you here along with the video!

Before we go charging into Ragnarök, you're going to want to pick up some Runes. What are Runes, you ask? More than just the Viking alphabet, in Tribes of Midgard Runes are also powerful modifiers that players can equip to increase certain stats, imbue abilities and a whole lot more! There are 30 Runes in the game, so you'll need to do some experimenting to find the right combination to best compliment your tribe and help you take down foes. Each Rune can be the difference between being a crusher or just getting crushed. We don't want to spoil all the Runes, most you'll discover for yourself! But here are some of them to get you started: Keeper of Souls : Allows you to keep 20% of your Souls when you die. This is important, because in Tribes of Midgard, souls are power. You use them to do pretty much everything from building defenses, upgrading merchants, healing Yggdrasil and more. Use this Rune, Viking. Nothing is worse than dying AND losing all the Souls you farmed from clearing that enemy camp.

: Allows you to keep 20% of your Souls when you die. This is important, because in Tribes of Midgard, souls are power. You use them to do pretty much everything from building defenses, upgrading merchants, healing Yggdrasil and more. Use this Rune, Viking. Nothing is worse than dying AND losing all the Souls you farmed from clearing that enemy camp. Ire of Thór : Who hates Jötnar? Thór does, that's who. So this Rune increases damage dealt to Jötnar by 10%. If there's one thing you can count on showing up in Tribes, it's Jötnar.

: Who hates Jötnar? So this Rune increases damage dealt to Jötnar by 10%. If there's one thing you can count on showing up in Tribes, it's Jötnar. Björn Again : It's dangerous to go alone. Take this Rune to revive downed Allies and immediately trigger a healing pool of 1000 HP around them. Useful for those times you're the sole survivor of a particularly devastating enemy attack.

: It's dangerous to go alone. Take this Rune to revive downed Allies and immediately trigger a healing pool of 1000 HP around them. Useful for those times you're the sole survivor of a particularly devastating enemy attack. Coldblood : Tribes of Midgard takes place in Midgard… mid-crisis. That means that the Endless Winter, known as Fimbulwinter, is approaching. Use this Rune to keep warm by regenerating 50 HP per second when suffering from Cold temperature.

: Tribes of Midgard takes place in Midgard… mid-crisis. That means that the Endless Winter, known as Fimbulwinter, is approaching. Use this Rune to keep warm by regenerating 50 HP per second when suffering from Cold temperature. Nothing to Hide: No clothes? No problem! This Rune increases your damage for every empty slot of armor. Fit for the bravest and most skilled – and maybe the most foolhardy. Nothing is scarier than an Einherjar in their underpants!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tribes of Midgard – Season 1: The Wolf Saga (https://youtu.be/RV66aArROMg)