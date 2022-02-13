Trigon: Space Story Shows Off Locations In Latest Trailer

Gameforge has released a new video this week for Trigon: Space Story as they show off some of the far reaches of space you'll be exploring in the game. The cosmos in real life is both beautiful and dangerous, and the same can be said for the one in this game as the team has created worlds, galaxies, nebulas, and more that look really cool and post a fair bit of harm. For about a minute and a half, the team takes you on a quick tour around their galactic neighborhood to show off some of the locations and environments you'll be going to throughout the game. You can enjoy the trailer down below as we're still waiting to find out when in 2022 this game will be released.

Trigon: Space Story places players in the captain's seat of a fully upgradable starship, where they must manage everything from weapon systems and engines to the day-to-day tasks of the ship's crew. The procedurally generated universe offers plenty of scope for exploration over four chapters of the story campaign, with nine sectors each containing 10+ individual systems. With dangerous space anomalies, roving gangs of space pirates, and a complex web of intergalactic politics to navigate, players will need to strategize each approach with myriad factors to consider. Outfit each ship with more than 70 different weapons and play from the perspectives of four highly unique species, each with their own quirks and advantages. The procedurally generated roguelike universe provides a new adventure every run and will force players to truly learn the meaning of "Improvise, Adapt, Overcome." Oh Captain, My Captain : It's your show out there and it's up to you to lead and inspire your crew, make life or death decisions, and craft the most badass ship in the galaxy.

