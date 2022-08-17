Triple Topping Announces New Game Dead Pets Unleashed

Indie developer and publisher Triple Topping revealed today that they have a brand new game on the way with Dead Pets Unleashed. This game centers around being in a punk rock band where their story hits a fork in the road where they make one last effort to either become a major act or face the music and grow up. The game launched a Kickstarter to get funding, as well as released a playable demo on Steam to help promot the game. Plus, there will be a playable demo at the Indie Arena Booth at Gamescom, if you happen to be at the event next week.

Dead Pets Unleashed follows the punk rock band Dead Pets, who have been in the music scene for a decade. Set in the world of Ether, Gordy and the band live in New Void City. An entirely new world, the planet is inhabited by different species of demons. Players will decide if Gordy, the band's lead singer, will follow her big plans to get the band's big break or decide to put away childish things after turning 30. While the game does deal with some heavy topics, Dead Pets Unleashed will run players through several fun slice-of-life mini games, let them listen to a real punk rock EP played live during the game, and engage in Gordy's daily schedule to determine the future of the band.

Inspired by cartoons Bojack Horseman and Tuca and Bertie's colorful, surreal worlds, complicated adult friendships, and zany, offbeat humor. At its core, Dead Pets Unleashed is a game about friendship. The band have all been friends for a very long time, and the game explores how to manage old friendships that are taking different paths. Being about a band, music is incredibly important to the game. However the punk rock music of the game isn't too heavy, and is intended to be enjoyed by everyone with other music genres also intertwined in the game. You can listen to Dead Pet's full single featured in the trailer, I Own My Smile. Inspired by female-fronted punk bands like Bikini Kill and Bratmobile, I Own My Smile is Gordy's ode to catcallers.