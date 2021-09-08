Tripwire Interactive Appoints New CEO After Abortion Backlash

Tripwire Interactive took swift action on Monday after a ton of online backlash hit the company, as they have a new interim CEO. Over the weekend, the company's former president John Gibson took to Twitter and posted his support toward the new Texas abortion law and the Supreme Court decision not to block it. The comments received a ton of outrage online and cost the company contracts with Shipwright Studios. However, by Monday evening, it was announced the Gibson had stepped down as Tripwire issued the statement you see below.

The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment. Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio's business and developmental affairs. Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company's culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders.

Gibson has made no comments to the over 14k comments or made any new posts since his statement, nor has he taken the original post down. We'll be keeping an eye on the situation to see if either side makes any further statements or if any other companies or employees decide to part ways with them over the situation.