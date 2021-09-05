Tripwire Interactive Criticized After Head Supports Abortion Bill

Tripwire Interactive is under fire this evening as the president of the company has come out in favor of the controversial Texas abortion law. If you're not familiar with the story by now, Texas recently passed a brand new law this past week, banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law was put into action as the United States Supreme Court voted 5-4 not to block it. It is currently being debated whether or not the law is constitutional, considering Roe Vs. Wade has been on the books since 1973.

The decision has been controversial, garnering passionate responses from both sides of the debate concerning abortion and women's rights. One of them in favor of the new ruling happened to be Tripwire's president, John Gibson. He took to Twitter to vocalize his own support for the decision and the Supreme Court's decision.

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don't get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

There has been vocal blowback to the tweet, especially from women in the industry who are against the bill. The comments prompted Shipwright Studios, who work with Tripwire, to issue a statement on the matter and announce they have canceled their contracts with the company. Here's a snippet from their statement.

While your politics are your own, the moment you make then a public matter of public discourse you entangle all of those working for and with you … We know it is difficult for employees to speak up or act out in these scenarios, and they many not feel comfortable to speak their minds. It is regrettable, but we feel it would be doing ourselves, your employees, your partners, and the industry as a whole a disservice to allow this pattern to continue without comment.

At the time of writing, there have not been any further actions from the statement, and we will be following this story as it continues to develop.