Trolli Celebrates Xbox's 20th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Packs

Trolli has partnered with Xbox Game Studios to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Xbox with limited-edition packaging and more. As you can see from the image below, they have four special bags going out for this anniversary, each one with a different game attached to a flavor. You have Sea of Thieves on Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry. Psychonauts 2 on Sour Crunchy Crawlers, Destiny 2 on Sour Gummi Creations, and finally there's Halo Infinite on Sour Brite Crawlers. That last one will be going out in December. What's more, the two have partnered to give out 20 specially designed Xbox Series S consoles that have been Trolli-fyed. We got more details as to how you can try to win that below.

But Trolli's not hitting "pause" there. Gummi-loving gamers can also enter for a chance to win one of 20 coveted Xbox Series S bundles. The limited-edition bundle comes stocked with a custom console, a matching Trolli-ized controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Fans can pick up one of the limited edition packs to enter and then dive into the Trolli Xbox Wormhole site at 2001WormHole.com, where they can embrace their love of Trolli and discover a healthy dose of nostalgia for the earliest days of Xbox by getting lost in a sea of wormified online gaming experiences. Have one more level in you? Trolli is keeping the gaming celebration going in the months ahead with an exciting Twitch activation of streamer partnerships, as well as through the creation of League Trolli, a community gaming league with $45,000 in cash prizing for members. Gummi-lovers can learn more by following Trolli's official Twitter for more details.