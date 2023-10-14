Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Realmforge Studios, Tropico 6

Tropico 6 Reveals New DLC As Thing Are "Going Viral"

Kalypso Media dropped new details this week about the next major DLC to come to Tropico 6, as you'll need to prepare for things going viral.

Kalypso Media and in-house developer Realmforge Studios revealed a new DCL pack on the way for Tropico 6 this month. The new Going Viral DLC will take things in a new direction as you prepare for a virus hitting the island. But where did this new threat come from? Was it something we caught, or did the president cough in our faces? You can find out right now as the DLC is available for PC players, while console players will need to wait until October 26. We have more info on the DLC content below.

Join El Presidente, as he delves into the world of pandemics and the chaos of political maneuvering as he aims to conquer or capitalize on four new diseases disrupting the daily life of loyal Tropicans. The Going Viral DLC introduces the new "Panic" mechanic which measures the Tropican's reactions to these diseases. With this insight into their level of panic, will you raise the alarm to exploit the fear of your citizens or keep the population calm in the face of a potentially deadly threat? With the addition of these new viruses, some afflicted residents will experience severe harm, while others will only experience mild symptoms. As the fearless leader, you will pull the strings to keep the pandemic in check with nine new buildings and 16 new edicts. Build the Colossal Hospital to increase your medical capacities and place medical checkpoints to find infected individuals. Fight the plague in style with the new outfit option for El Presidente – the Plague Mask Accessory. You will be perfectly prepared for any and all destruction this pandemic brings to Tropico. Find the cure with Tropico 6 – Going Viral. Four different diseases hit Tropico and disrupt daily life; some may severely harm your citizens, others may be just a mild cough *cough*.

Pull the strings & keep control in a four-mission campaign or fight the diseases on a new multiplayer map.

Stay calm… or don't! Influence the masses with the new "Panic" mechanic. The panic meter measures how the Tropican citizens feel about the diseases. High panic allows for more powerful edicts to be enacted. Should you raise the alarm in order to exploit the situation with powerful edicts, or keep the population calm in the face of a potentially deadly threat?

Inject first, ask later: A host of 16 exciting new edicts will be unlocked as your Panic Meter rises and will give you different ways in which to exploit the disease. Choose to mandate masks, or choose to gear up for a viral palace party, it's all up to you, El Presidente!

Managing disease: Nine new buildings will change the way you manage Tropico and how you deal with outbreaks and diseases. Use the Healing Howitzer to speedily distribute the cure to your Tropicans or build the new Colossal Hospital to increase your medical capacities and place Medical Checkpoints on the streets to find infected people.

Fight the plague in style with new design options for El Presidente & the palace! With new accessories like the plague doctor for El Presidente or the Medical Fencing for your palace, you'll be perfectly prepared.

